Reserved hunt applications open Aug. 22

Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 23:

Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.

FWA Deer Hunts: Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs will host firearm season hunts.

State Park Deer Hunts: State Parks participating include Brown County, Chain O'Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick's Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.

National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Big Oaks NWR and Muscatatuck NWR will host hunts for archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunts.

November Game Bird Area (GBA) Hunts: Participating GBAs in northern Indiana are in Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties. Hunters may choose from a variety of dates. These hunts are not put/take pheasant hunts.

Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird and deer on private lands.

Additional hunting opportunities:

Camp Atterbury (National Guard property) is not allocating deer hunting opportunities through the Indiana DNR reservation system. For details on how to apply for hunting opportunities at Camp Atterbury, see atterbury.isportsman.net. Email questions to ng.in.inarng.mbx.hunting-program@army.mil or call 812-5261499, ext. 61375.

Please note that for opportunities allocated through the Indiana DNR reservation system, only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.

The application process is consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.

In this system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.

To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, which also includes additional information. From there, applicants should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.