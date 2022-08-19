State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Evansville House Explosion

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now handling the investigation into last week’s house explosion in Evansville. Fire officials in Evansville yesterday said the state will finish out the case. No one is saying what caused the house on Weinbach Avenue to explode. Three people died and several homes were damaged. The Fire Marshal is not saying how long the investigation will take, though locals in Evansville say it will likely be a few weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

