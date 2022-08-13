Two Arrested After High-speed Chase in Washington and Orange Counties

Two people were arrested afternoon after leading an ISP Trooper on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties.

Around 12:40 afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. Trooper Walters clocked the vehicle at 73-mph in a 55-mph zone and turned to stop the car. The vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer, turned onto Radcliff Road, but the driver refused to stop. The driver fled at high speeds and led Trooper Walters on a pursuit through Washington and Orange County roadways. Speeds during the pursuit reached 90 mph, and the driver ran multiple stop signs and made unsafe movements while approaching oncoming traffic.

The driver eventually turned back east and the pursuit re-entered Washington County. As the driver approached the intersection of Pavey Ridge Road and SR 66, the driver failed to negotiate the intersection and eventually crashed off the east side of the highway. The occupants then fled from the scene on foot but were soon located and apprehended thanks to the assistance of Indiana DNR Officers and K9 “Smokie.”

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts of Corydon, Indiana, and the passenger, 25-year-old Chloe Madison Elliott, also of Corydon, were both transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem for minor injuries. After being medically cleared, both were incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, both are charged as follows:

Donald Bruce Roberts:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle -Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia -A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement (on foot) – A Misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of an accident – B Misdemeanor

Operating while never receiving a valid license- A Misdemeanor

Chloe Madison Elliott:

Resisting Law Enforcement (on foot) – A Misdemeanor