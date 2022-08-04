U.S. Congresswoman Among Four People Killed in an Elkhart County Crash

A U.S. Congresswoman is among four people killed in an Elkhart County crash. A car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV that Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski was in. Two of her staff members, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and 27-year-old Zachery Potts, were also killed. The driver of the other vehicle was a 56-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene. Walorski served as the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2012.

