Women Empowering Women Event August 31st

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN AUGUST EVENT:

WHAT ARE YOU KNOWN FOR? WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BE KNOWN FOR?

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, August 31 to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of “What are you known FOR? What do you want to be known FOR?.” The August session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 am for networking before the meeting from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

You, Inc! What are you known FOR and what do you want to be known FOR? The question isn’t about success; the question is, ‘Will you move closer to your greatest potential?’ Join us to uncover dormant potential that will generate momentum and energy in your life! In this session, we’ll unpack seven ways to Improve You, Inc.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Friday, August 26. The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application,

contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.