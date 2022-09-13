Dubois County SWCD Accepting Applications to Cover Crop Seed Cost Share

The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting applications to cover crop seed cost share for fall 2022 planting. The deadline to apply is the close of business on September 30, 2022. Applications will be ranked based upon criteria established by the Dubois County SWCD Supervisors and will be funded in the order received.

The cost share rate is 75% of the cost of cover crop seed, with a $20 per acre maximum. A maximum of 50 acres will be funded for each farm or entity, and the minimum is 10 acres. The cover crops to be sown must be a mix of three different species and must be sown using reduced or no-till practices, broadcasting, or aerial application. They may not be harvested for forage.

Contact the SWCD office at 812-482-1171 Ext. 3 with any questions. Applications are available at duboisswcd.org, or by request at the office located at 1486 Executive Blvd, Suite A, Jasper IN 47546.