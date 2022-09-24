High School Students Invited to Apply for Rotary Leadership Academy

The Rotary Club of Dubois County invites Dubois County high school students to apply to participate in the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program, to be held at Bradford Woods from Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Up to four Dubois County students will be awarded sponsored participation in the 2022 event. The deadline to apply for participation is October 1st.

RYLA is a Rotary-sponsored youth leadership training program for high school-aged students. Each year, more than 9,000 young people are sponsored in RYLA programs by Rotary Clubs in over 25 countries. Rotarians provide the RYLA program free to all participating students.

Rotary District 6580, which is the local district of the Dubois County Club, sponsors an annual RYLA program at Bradford Woods, which is owned and operated by Indiana University, and is located in rural Morgan County. Under the guidance of trained facilitators at Bradford Woods, RYLA participants gain valuable leadership skills through a variety of adventurous “learn by doing” opportunities.

RYLA students are given the opportunity to grow in self-confidence, gain insights into positive group behaviors and interactions, develop leadership skills, make new friends, and have a lot of fun in the process. Most of the RYLA participants’ activities happen in an outdoor setting and sleep in modern cabins. Daily activities are a part of the Bradford Woods Outdoor Challenge Education Program.

Interested parties should email Judi Brown: judi.brown@in.nacdnet.net for more information.