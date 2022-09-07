Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Paoli

On , 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana.

At approximately 7:30 am , the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North Gospel Street Paoli, IN. Officers responded and located the man laying along the north side of the building. The Indiana State Police were asked to lead the investigation. The Paoli Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County EMS and the Paoli Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for to determine the cause of death. The deceased has been identified as, Joshua Wade, 38, of Paoli. His family has been notified.

Indiana State Police Detectives are being assisted in the ongoing investigation by the Paoli Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.