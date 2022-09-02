Indiana State Trooper Delivers Baby  

Trooper Delivers Baby

On 08-31-2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her residence in French Lick and did not think she could make it to the hospital. While the call was being dispatched, Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the residence, recognized it to be only a few minutes away, and responded to assist.

When Trooper Alexander arrived on the scene, she was met by a female who was very distraught, thinking there might be something wrong with the baby. Trooper Alexander was the first on scene and she was able to get the female into a comfortable position while waiting for EMS to arrive. Trooper Alexander, who has prior EMS training and is a certified EMT, was able to time the contractions and found them to be a minute apart. The trooper quickly gathered towels and blankets for the delivery of the baby, as local fire department personnel arrived on the scene. A few minutes later, Trooper Alexander delivered the baby, and a fireman assisted while she unwrapped the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck and arm. Local EMS arrived on the scene a few minutes later to clamp and cut the umbilical cord. Mother and baby were transported to IU Health – Paoli and are doing great.