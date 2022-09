Indiana’s new abortion law is on-hold, for now. A special judge yesterday issued a preliminary injunction against the law that bans most abortions in the state. The ACLU sued over the new law, claiming it violates a woman’s right to privacy. Indiana’s attorney general is promising to appeal, he says there is no constitutional right in Indiana to have an abortion. The new law took effect last week.

