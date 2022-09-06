POW/MIA Recognition Day September 16th at VFW Post 673

National Prisoners of War (POW) / Missing In Action (MIA) Recognition Day is held on the third Friday of September each year. Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 673 remembers those who are or were POW/MIA with an annual recognition service at the Post. This year’s recognition service will be held on September 16, 2022, at 6:30 pm and is open to the public.

Event Chairman and Past Post Commander Mr. Ed Oser will be focusing on a fellow Past Post Commander, Mr. Ralph M. Knox. Mr. Knox was a POW during World War II, held by the Japanese for 40 months. He wrote an account of his days in captivity entitled “The Emperor’s Angry Guest” and will be the basis for Mr. Oser’s presentation.

VFW Post 673 encourages all Post and Auxiliary members, as well as the public, to attend in remembrance of all POW/MIA as a way to convey the message associated with this recognition event, “Never Forgotten”.

VFW Post 673 is located at 3131 N. Newton Street in Jasper, Indiana. The Post primarily serves areas within the Greater Jasper and Northeast Dubois school systems. All Combat Veterans are invited and encouraged to join. Additional information regarding the Post and activities can be found at https://www.facebook.com/VFWPost673