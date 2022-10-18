18 WJTS in.form – World Polio Day with Rotary Club of Dubois County (10/24/2022)

In this episode, Bill Potter talks with Judi Brown and Deidra Church about National Polio Day, the Rotary Club of Dubois County, and spreading general awareness on the issue of Polio and how the Rotary Clubs have worked hard in the past to help rid the world of the disease.

