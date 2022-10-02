Jasper Community Arts and The Jasper Public Library are pleased to announce their combined event, the 2nd Annual Halloween Decorating Contest, for residents of Jasper.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper. Take this opportunity to show off your Halloween spirit!

The categories for this year’s contest are:

Best Theme

The Scariest

Most Creative

Residents are asked to select the category they think it most fitting for their decorations.

One winner from each category will receive an award and gift certificate!

Entry forms can be filled out online at www.jasperarts.org/halloween or by calling 812-482-3070.

Entries must be received by Jasper Community Arts no later than Monday, October 17th, 2022.

All decorations must be able to be seen from the road. Judging will take place on Monday evening, October 24th, 2022. All houses must have their lights on by 6:30 pm.

For additional information visit www.jasperarts.org, www.jdcpl.us or call, 812-482-3070.