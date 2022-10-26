A Cemetery Specialist Giving a Lecture at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Cemetery, art history, and genealogy expert, Joy Neighbors, will be visiting the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to give a special presentation that focuses on cemeteries. The program will take place on Thursday, October 27th at 6 pm in Black Box Theater which is in the Arts portion of the Cultural Center. Her presentation, titled “Tales from the Grave” will focus on the unique stories behind certain gravestones & cemeteries that Joy has visited from around the country. The program is recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information, please contact the Jasper Public Library at 812-482-2712.