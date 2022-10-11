City of Huntingburg Conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”

Posted By: Logan Troesch October 11, 2022

City of Huntingburg Conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”

The City of Huntingburg’s Street Department is conducting “Fall Cleanup Days,” which will be held Thursday, October 13 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 14 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street in Huntingburg. “Fall Cleanup Days” provides City residents the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted items.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 ft., and $20 per trailer over 8 ft. Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15”) for $10; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Small loose items must be placed in a trash bag to be accepted. Small items are considered those smaller than 12 to 18 inches. There is a $1 fee for each trash bag.

Due to costs associated with bulk disposal, electronics such as televisions; computer towers; monitors; etc. will not be accepted.

Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed. Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles, and other construction debris will not be accepted.

“Fall Cleanup Days” are for Huntingburg residents only. A utility bill and ID are required. The City of Huntingburg reserves the right to refuse any item.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.

Be the first to comment on "City of Huntingburg Conducting “Fall Cleanup Days”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*