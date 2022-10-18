Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor Wins the Frontline Organizer of the Year Award

On Saturday, October 15th the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor was honored to receive the Frontline Organizer of the Year Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council. Representatives from the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor attended the Greening of the Statehouse 2022: Clean Water for Indiana Forum held by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the IMMI Conference Center in Westfield, IN. The Coalition was recognized for their ongoing work to stop the proposed 54-mile new terrain highway that will be destructive to the environment, farmland, and forestland, and displace many people from their homes. The Hoosier Environmental Council along with the Indiana Forest Alliance, Indiana Sierra Club, and other organizations have continued to support the work of the coalition. The forum opened with a presentation from Debra Shore, Region 5 Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency, celebrating the Clean Water Act entitled 50 Years of Pollution and the Challenges Remaining. Another highlight was a panel discussion on Indiana Environmental Policy in the 2022 Election and the 2023 Legislative Session with State Representatives Carey Hamilton and Fady Qaddoura along with Dr. Indra Frank and Tim Maloney with the Hoosier Environmental Council. Along with our State Representatives, several environmentalists spoke about their advocacy to protect our land and natural resources, and endorse renewable, clean energy.

The Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor is a grassroots group of people representing thousands of residents, farmers, and others in Dubois, Martin, and Daviess County advocating against the need for a new terrain highway and instead improve existing alternative routes while improving traffic flow through our towns.