Dubois County will host a Fall Break Mini 4-H Camp. Youth in Grades K-2 can join Dubois County 4-H Tuesday, October 18th at the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. Fall back in time with dinosaurs with crafts and activities! Sign up on 4-H Online v2.4honline.com by Monday, October 17th at 4:00 pm. Enroll as a Mini 4-H member (Free) and then sign up for the event. Questions? Call 812-482-1782

