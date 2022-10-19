FREE CAR SHOW at First Baptist Church of Jasper

The public is invited to a FREE Car Show on Saturday, October 22, from 9 am to 1 pm. Awards will be announced at 1 pm. The First Baptist Church of Jasper is hosting this FREE event. First Baptist Church of Jasper is located at 3556 N. Portersville Road, near Jasper Elementary School.

Cars of all types are expected to be on display. Plus, there will be FREE parking, hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones, and beverages. The church is excited to host this fun family event!

Anyone wanting FREE registration for their car can do so at fbcjcarshow@gmail.com or call Keith at 812-351-4047.

The mission of First Baptist of Jasper: “We are a church united to enjoy God’s grace, and extend His glory.” For more information about the church, go to www.FBJasper.org or on Facebook.