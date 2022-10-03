Indiana Department of Transportation Announces Road Closure for US 231 near Loogootee.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for US 231 near Loogootee.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather.

The official detour is US 50 to I-69 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.