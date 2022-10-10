Indiana Police are Investigating a Deadly Officer Involved Shooting

Indiana State Police investigators are looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Angola Sunday. Around 1 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street where they found two people dead. Around 5:30 a.m., police encountered the shooting suspect who opened fire on officers. He was killed in the shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street, just blocks from the scene of the homicide.
