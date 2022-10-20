Indianapolis Police Sergeant Indicted for Using Excessive Force

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment late Tuesday charging an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force.

Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 24, 2021. Sergeant Huxley used his shod foot to strike an arrestee identified as J.V. in the head and face, without lawful justification. The indictment also alleges that the offense resulted in bodily injury to J.V. and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; and Special Agent in Charge Herbert Stapleton for the FBI Indianapolis Field Division made the announcement.

The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Division investigated the case.