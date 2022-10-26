INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions for I-69 for Bridge Work

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for I-69 for bridge work.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 31, crews will begin restrictions on I-69 in Vanderburgh County. These restrictions will allow crews to perform maintenance on highway bridges. Work will occur on two sets of bridges. These bridges are located over Indiana Southern Railroad tracks as well as Bluegrass Creek.

Bridge work is expected to complete by January, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.