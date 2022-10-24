Jasper Bulk Leaf Collection to Start on Monday October 31st

The Jasper Street Dept will begin curb-side Bulk leaf collection on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

The Street Dept reminds residents to keep the leaf piles close to the road/curb, not IN the Street or Curb, as putting your leaves IN the roadway/curb, will clog the storm drains, thus preventing water from draining to the inlets, causing flooding of the streets.

Leaves must be raked & available for pickup no later than 7:00 a.m.

Please DO NOT rake twigs, trash, rocks nor any other debris within the leaf pile, as these items damage the vacuum machines.

We ask that you Please be patient, as there will be no set day as to when your leaves will be picked up, the collection workers will make their way around the City on a daily basis.