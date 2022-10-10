SWICACCC Hosting Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest by local businesses and community members. Guests may wander through the “pumpkin patch” and enjoy all of the donated, decorated pumpkins.

At the end of the walk, you may vote for your favorite pumpkin. Votes will be given via monetary donations to SWICACC – the winner is the pumpkin that raises the most money! (Pumpkins will also be posted on our Facebook page prior to October 24th. You may also donate through the link provided for each pumpkin.)

Community members/kids may bring their own decorated pumpkins to add to the pumpkin walk and help raise money for SWICACC!

Hot chocolate and Apple Cider will also be available for you to enjoy. All proceeds will go towards the Center.

They would love it if your business would support this event by submitting a Pumpkin for the contest. Pumpkins can be brought to 505 West 5th Street in Jasper anytime between now and the morning of the 24th. Bring your decorated pumpkin in as early as you can as we will be opening up online voting the weeks prior to the event via social media. Attached is the flyer for the event and we would love it if you would put it out at your place of business.

For questions please contact us at 812-559-0490, or email Jaddyn@swicacc.com before October 14th for details!