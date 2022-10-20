Ten Hospital Employees Nominated for LCM Award

Ten Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees have been nominated for the 2022 Little Company of Mary Award, named for the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the religious organization that sponsors Memorial Hospital.

Nominated by their co-workers for their exemplary devotion to the hospital’s Mission and Core Values in their daily work, this year’s nominees include Brenda Figueroa, Post-Acute Services; Jill Folz, Women’s Center; Kay Hall, Memorial Home Care; Terri Hamilton, Hospitalist Services; Jamie Harris, Memorial Health Family Medicine; Dawn Hay, Radiology; Tina Horn, Environmental Services; Connie O’Brien, Surgery Care; Abby Recker, Medical Services; and Brent Schuler, Pharmacy.

Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Memorial Hospital’s Mission Committee Chairperson, noted “these individuals are not only examples of our mission and core values being lived out in actions and deeds, but they, as individuals, are also a reflection of the quality of caregivers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. We are blessed to have them here.”

The nominees were honored at a Tea on October 13. The award recipient will be announced on Tuesday, November 15.