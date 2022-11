18 WJTS in.form: Tri-Cap with Nona Baker (11/22/22)

In this episode, Nona Baker, the Director of Community and Donor Relations for TRI-CAP, talks with Bill Potter about what the organization does for our county, her role as the Director of Community and Donor Relations, and how the community can help the organization in the season of giving!

