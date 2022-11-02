2 Streets in Huntingburg Will Be Closed Beginning November 16th through the 18th

Due to milling and paving work, the following streets will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Friday, November 18, 2022, weather permitting:

10th Street between Jackson Street and US231; and

12th Street between Jackson Street and US231.

There will be no parking on the street during the work. Please avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.