2022 Santa Claus Picture Postmark Selected

The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office selected the special 2022 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On , the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year.

This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December – compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail per month the rest of the year. This special picture postmark has been offered every season since 1983.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest.

This year’s artist is Macey Bolin, daughter of Todd and Erica Bolin of Santa Claus, Indiana. Macey is now a freshman at the University of Southern Indiana.

“Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” says Postmaster Cheryl Bailey. “The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year.”

She asks anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:

Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;

Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;

If you wish to mail cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;

The picture postmark is available on working days between and 24;

The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;

To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);

There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.

The town of Santa Claus will host a celebration of family fun during the season. Special events and activities include Dinner with Santa, Writing a Letter to Santa, the Santa Claus Parade, weekday Santa Claus Flyer Train Rides, and more. Find details on all upcoming events at SantaClausInd.org/Events.

For information about Santa Claus Celebration holiday packages, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org/Packages.