8th Be a Santa to a Senior Program Available Until December 9th

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages Jasper residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

This year program coordinators hope to collect over 400 gifts for local older adults. This is the program’s 8thyear in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available UNTIL December 9. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Jasper Home Instead – 215 W 5 th St in Jasper

Burkes Outlet – 117 Cherry Tree Plaza in Washington

Emerald Place – 297 S 100 E in Washington

Kindred Hospice – 3745 N Newton St in Jasper

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Jasper has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 812.913.9671.

To learn more about helping older adults in Jasper, visit imreadytocare.com.