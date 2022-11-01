American Legion Post 147 Post Everlasting Memorial Service November 8th

The American Legion Post 147 of Jasper will conduct Post everlasting memorial services in honor of Post comrades who have died since November 1, 2021, thru October 26th, 2022. Post Everlasting Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 8th at the Post home. Family members and friends are invited to attend the services if they are comfortable doing so.

For further information contact the Post Adjutant, Alan W. Matheis at 812-630-1655 or e-mail the Post at alegion147@mw.twcbc.com