An Eckerty woman was arrested on drug charges SUNDAY

at approximately 2:00 pm the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop at the intersection of 30th and Mill Street in reference to speeding.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Jessie L Hughes of Eckerty. Upon further investigation it was determined, Hughes demonstrated signs of impairment and was transported to Memorial Hospital. Hughes tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, and cannabis on the certified chemical test. Hughes was charged with OWI, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center