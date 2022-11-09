CORBYN SCHNELL NAMED ONE OF KIMBALL ELECTRONICS’10 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Corbyn Schnell, of Celestine, was recently named one of 10 winners of Kimball Electronics’2022 Creating Quality for Life College Scholarships.

Corbyn, a dependent of Kimball Electronics Jasper employee Danielle Schnell, is an Agribusiness major at Vincennes University.

This is the inaugural year for the company’s scholarship program, which was open to 2022 high school graduates who are dependents of KE employees worldwide. Winners were chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to volunteering time to help others in their community or by helping the environment.

Scholarships were also awarded to dependents of employees in Texas, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Florida, Arizona, and China.

The scholarships are valued at $1,250 per school year, up to four years total ($5,000 for a four-year program; $3,750 for a three-year program; $2,500 for a two-year program). The money is to be used for college expenses.

“Our scholarship program is a way that Kimball Electronicsdemonstrates its purpose statement,‘Creating Quality for Life,’ “ says Kimball Electronics CEO Don Charon.“We create quality for life for our people through a respectful and rewarding company culture that encourages meaningful work, promotes a sense of family at work and at home and keeps their best interests in mind, and we create quality for life for our communities through our positive societal and environmental impacts.”

Winners were selected by three judges not employed by the company.