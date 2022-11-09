Dubois County Back Under Burn Ban

Due to the continued drought conditions throughout Dubois County, The Board of Commissioners at the recommendation of the twelve Dubois County Fire Chiefs have put in place a Burn Ban effective immediately.

The following acts are prohibited in Dubois County:

1. Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood,

or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane.

2. The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities.

3. EXCEPTION: Campfires and recreational fires, that are continuously accompanied and enclosed within a 48” maximum non-combustible barrier.