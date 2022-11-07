Dubois County Nine Open Voting Sites November 8th

Today is the last day Dubois County voters have for early voting, which is located at the 35th Str. Fire Station from 8 AM till noon.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8th is Election Day and Dubois County will have nine open sites from 6 am – 6 pm.

Any Dubois County registered voter may stop at any open Dubois County site. You do not have to go to your precinct specific location.

The Open voting sites on tomorrow will be:

Jasper Middle School – Jasper

Thyen-Clark Cultural Center-Atrium – Jasper

St Mary’s Community Center – Ireland

Huntingburg Event Center

Holland United Methodist Church

Tri-County YMCA – Ferdinand

Celestine Community Club

St. Anthony Community Center

Dubois Ruritan Park

If voters stop at the Cultural Center, the City of Jasper and library staff will be providing free golf cart rides to and from parking lot to the building. Also, Huntingburg Transit will be offering free rides to the poles.