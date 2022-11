The Huntingburg Park Board meetings scheduled for Monday, November 21, and Monday, December 19, 2022, will start at 4:00 p.m. at Old Town Hall, located at 309 N Geiger Street.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.