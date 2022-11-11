INDOT Announces 20 Newly-designated Purple Star Schools

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) yesterday announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students, and families connected to our nation’s military.

Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in 2022 join 60 schools previously awarded with Indiana’s Purple Star designation. The designation is valid for three years.

Around the area

Northeast Dubois Elementary School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation

Northeast Dubois Intermediate School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation

Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation

In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:

Have an assigned point of contact for military families,

Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact,

Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans and students, and families,

Host an annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.),

Have a public military display recognizing service members,

Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families, and

Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed a job interview.

More information on the Indiana Purple Star School designation is available at in.gov/doe/educators