Marching to State: Three Dubois County Marching Bands headed to Indianapolis this Saturday

Three Dubois County Marching Bands will be headed to Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, November 5th, 2022, for the ISSMA (Indiana State School Music Association) State Marching Band Finals.

There will be five performance classes, Scholastic Class, Class C, Class B, Class D, and Class A, who will be performing all-day Saturday, in the aforementioned order.

The Marching Wildcats of Jasper will be performing in the Class C competition at 3:20PM eastern time.

The Forest Park Marching Rangers of Ferdinand will be performing in the Class D competition at 4:40 PM eastern.

And last, but not least is the Southridge Marching Raiders of Huntingburg in the Class D competition, right after Forest Park actually, performing at 4:55PM estern time.

Gates will open at 9:00 am. Scholastic Champion Exhibition performances will begin at 9:25 am.

There’s still time to purchase your tickets to this years ISSMA State Marching Band Finals! Tickets can be purchased online only at Ticketmaster.com. Or, visit the ISSMA official website for more information.