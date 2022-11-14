Polar Express to be Shown at Astra Theatre Saturday, December 3rd

The Polar Express is set to stop at the historic Astra Theatre on

The Polar Express will be pulling into the station at the Astra Theatre once again this Christmas season. The 2004 film, based on Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book, will play on the big screen on for a 3:00 matinee showing.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10.00. Hot chocolate and cookies are included with the purchase of a ticket. The doors will open at 2:00 pm, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm. There will be dancing elves, The Polar Express conductor punching tickets, and a special guest visit by Santa Claus! So, plan to arrive early to enjoy the treats and take advantage of all the great photo opportunities.

Pajamas are encouraged in an effort to fully immerse oneself into the story. So, get your favorite festive pajamas out, gather up the family, and start the season with an inspiring adventure to the North Pole. By the time you leave the theatre, you will no doubt “Believe.”

Get your tickets now and make plans to attend the show before the train departs the station for another year. The film is rated G, with a run-time of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Also, be sure to check out the last of the 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows. Willie Watson will bring his musical talents to the theater , November 12, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be showing on . Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.