Purdue Extension Latino Event

Purdue Extension of Dubois County welcomed Esmerelda Cruz, the Health and Human Sciences Educator of Purdue extension Clinton County, for a look into a challenge that Latino Cultures deal with. Cruz wants to bring to light the diversity that exists between and among Latino Cultures.

4-H has 763 youth enrolled in their programs that are brought to them by 148 Volunteers. Chelsea Brewer, County Extension Director and Health and Human Sciences Educator for Purdue Extension Dubois County, explains what Purdue Extension means to Dubois County.

Brewer recapped what was a strong 2022 for Purdue Extension of Dubois County that was concluded with a new event that Brewer hopes will become an annual event.

For more information about Purdue Extension or to enroll in 4-H, call 812-482-1782 or visit extension.purdue.edu.