Three Vehicle Crash in Spencer County leads to Arrest

On October 31 around 10:36 pm, Spencer County Dispatch received a 911 call for a three-vehicle crash on State Road 161 at the construction zone just north of the Blue Bridge near County Road 560 South.

Officers arrived to find a three-vehicle rear-end collision. Two patients were transported to local hospitals. One patient sustaining serious injuries, and one patient sustaining minor injuries.

This crash is still being investigated. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. One arrest has been made.