Donations For Dove Recovery House to be Collected by Jasper Dubois Libraries

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library system will continue to be a collection point for donations to the DOVE Recovery House for Women through the month of December. Collection points will be at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye libraries. The Items most needed are: Cleaning Supplies Office Supplies Snacks Feminine Hygiene Products Deodorant Towels Plastic Cutlery Toilet Paper & Paper Towels & Self-Help Books Items can also be purchased through DOVE’s Amazon.com Wishlist. Contact the library at 812-482-2712 with any questions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

