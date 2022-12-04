Kimball International has $7,000 in Damages After Accident

Kimball International is left with $7,000 in damages after an accident.

Friday morning, the driver of a Toyota Scion was traveling north on Cherry Street when they accelerated too quickly causing them to leave the right lane.

The Toyota ran off the road and crashed into landscaping at Kimball International.

Approximately $7,000 in damages was sustained to Kimball’s property and $10,000 in damages was sustained to the Toyota.

No one was injured and the driver of the Toyota was cited for unsafe lane movement.