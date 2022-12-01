Stephen Toothaker, M.D. Appointed to MHHCC Medical Staff

Medical Oncologist Stephen Toothaker, M.D. was recently appointed to the Medical Staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A medical oncologist is a doctor with special training in diagnosing and treating cancer in adults using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy.

Dr. Toothaker received his medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, New Hampshire. He completed an internal medicine residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and a hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Dr. Toothaker is board certified in hematology and medical oncology and has 14 years of medical oncology experience.

Dr. Toothaker will see patients at Memorial Hospital’s Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, located at 800 W. 9th Street in Jasper, Indiana. For more information, please call 812-996-0626.