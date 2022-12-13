Structure Fire Occurred East of St. Anthony

A Structure Fire Occurred at approximately 10:20 pm last night east of St. Anthony on Highway 64 at 5345 Indiana 64.

According to the St. Anthony volunteer fire department Chief Scott Ubelhor, the Fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of a structure used for processing deer. The fire is thought to have burned for about an hour or so and then witnessed and called in by a car passing by. 26 firemen in total were on the scene and 3 fire trucks.

The St Anthony volunteer fire department was assisted by the Schnellville volunteer fire department.

It has been at this time ruled an accidental fire.

Photo courtesy of Mike Mullen

Photo courtesy of Austin Rothgerber