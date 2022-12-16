Chicago Family Awarded 22nd Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

The grant incentivizes out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

The Kueller family has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. Will Kueller, along with his wife Emily and their 8-month-old daughter, Vivienne, are relocating to Jasper from Chicago. Will, originally from the northwest Chicago suburbs and Emily who grew up in Washington, Indiana, are excited to be moving closer to family. They’re looking forward to living in a lower-cost-of-living area with a slower pace. Will has found employment at Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Emily is as an eighth-grade art teacher for Washington Community Schools. This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Kueller family in establishing their new life in Dubois County.

For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650