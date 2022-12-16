Free Indiana Hunter Education Course January 20th, January 21st

A free Indiana Hunter Education Course is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, which is located at 4157 S. State Road 162, Huntingburg.

Classes will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. Participants must attend both days to complete the course. Completion is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, to purchase an Indiana hunting license.

All instruction will be by DNR conservation officers and certified Indiana volunteer hunters. The course will cover ethics, safety, laws, survival, and safe handling practices for archery, black powder, and firearms.

Advance registration is required for the course and can be completed at passitonindiana.com. There is a 150-student limit. This course is being sponsored by the Dubois County Shooting Sports Instructor Council. For more information, call Patoka Lake at 812-685-2447.