Fertility Care Program

Are you interested in understanding more about your own reproductive health? The Creighton Model FertilityCare System (CrMS) of natural family planning techniques are introduced and discussed in this free informational session. The CrMS is based upon a couple’s knowledge and understanding of their naturally-occurring phases of fertility and infertility and has been proven to help couples struggling with infertility to achieve pregnancy or to avoid pregnancy.

The cost for the introductory session is free. The full program includes materials and up to 8 follow-up sessions. (Call for full program cost.)

For more information about the FertilityCare program or to register please contact the Holy Family Center for Life Fertility Care Program at 812-421-2030.