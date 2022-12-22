Indiana 2-1-1 Available to Assist Hoosiers

With the arctic blast slowly making its way to town the need for community resources is high. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration would like to remind Hoosiers that help is available regardless of their location by calling 2-1-1. Indiana 211 is a division of FSSA services aiming to provide support to residents. Phone calls will direct users to a community navigator 24/7 for updated locations of warming centers ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

Referrals provided by Indiana 211 include, but are not limited to, children and family services, counseling and support groups, domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault resources, education and employment resources, food and clothing, health care, housing and utility assistance, legal aid, mental health and substance use resources, shelter, and tax assistance.

Hoosiers can access assistance for these resources by dialing 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966, 24/7, by texting their ZIP code to 898-211 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, or at IN211.org