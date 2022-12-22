Infant and Maternal Health Recognition for Memorial Hospital

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) has hosted the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program for three years. Healthcare centers that implement best-practice care for Hoosier moms are chosen for recognition based on their commitment to addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

Excellence displayed in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension earned MHCC its second Hospital of Distinction recognition.