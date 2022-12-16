Lily King Wins 100-Meter Breaststroke Finals at FINA World Championships

Lilly King continues bringing pride to the Hoosier state, and her hometown of Evansville, from the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Lilly swam the 50, 100, and 200-meter breaststrokes and some relays for the contest. Following a third-place finish in Tuesday’s 100-meter preliminary race, King powered through the semifinals to clinch first place and earn her spot in the finals. The Olympic gold medalist and ten-time world champion clinched first place in the 100-meter breaststroke finals on Thursday morning with a time of 1:03.9

